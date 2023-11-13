Alia-Ranbir to Saif-Kareena: A Peek Into Kapoor Family's Grand Diwali Bash

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor celebrate Diwali.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
The whole country celebrated Diwali on Sunday, 12 November, with lights, diyas and delicacies. Bollywood celebrities took to social media to share stunning pictures of their house parties and the get-togethers they attended. As per their tradition, the Kapoor family hosted a couple of the grandest Diwali parties. Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan took to Instagram to share photos.
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and their kids Taimur and Jeh all dressed up for Diwali.
Kareena posted a bunch of photos on Instagram, wishing everyone Happy Diwali.
"Year after year and still trying to get the perfect family picture," Kareena captioned her photos.
The Kapoor-Khan family all dressed for Diwali.
Alia shared a photo of Raha's Diwali dress on Instagram.
Alia and Ranbir at the Kapoor Diwali party.
An adorable photo of Alia and Ranbir from their Diwali celebrations.
Karisma and Kareena celebrated Diwali in style.
Karisma, Alia, Ranbir and other family members at their Diwali party.
A happy family photo from the Kapoor Diwali bash.
Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Saif and Kareena all dressed up for Diwali.
Sharmila Tagore poses with her children - Soha, Saba and Saif - and grandchildren, Sara and Ibrahim.
