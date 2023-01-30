Pics: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone & Others At Pathaan's First Media Event

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone & Others At Pathaan's First Media Event
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan has taken the global box office by storm. To mark the success of the film and celebrate with the audience Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham attended Pathaan's first-ever press conference on Monday, 30 January. The event was also attended by the director of the film Siddharth Adand.
Deepika looked beautiful in her dress while Shah Rukh and John looked dapper in their respective looks.
'Pathaan' is a raging success at the box office.
The SRK-starrer has made history by becoming the first Hindi-language film to hit the Rs 100 crore mark at the global box office within 24 hours of its release.
John Abraham and Shah Rukh Khan play the lead roles in the film.
Deepika Padukone is said to be a spy in the action-thriller.
Siddharth Anand was the mastermind behind the mega-blockbuster.
John plays the antagonist in the film.
Deepika and John have previously starred together in 'Desi Boyz.'
Deepika looked stunning during the event.
