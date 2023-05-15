Pics: Shah Rukh Khan Accompanies Gauri Khan At Her Coffee Table Book Launch

Gauri Khan, who's one of the top interior designers in the industry, launched her coffee table book in Mumbai on Monday, 15 May. Gauri was accompanied by her husband, global star Shah Rukh Khan. Titled, 'My Life in Design', the book follows Gauri's journey as a designer and gives us some insights into her life.

The book also features some exclusive pictures of Shah Rukh and Gauri's Mumbai house, Mannat.

During the event, Shah Rukh explained how he was not at the launch just for his husband duties. He told the press, "The book contains a few things which I'd like to mention which may sound strange because she's my wife and we've been married for over 30 years. It becomes a duty of a husband to talk like this, but I'd like to talk as an individual. Gauri and I have known each for years - she was 14, I was 18. Sometimes when you know each other for years, a sense of appreciation for each other's work goes diminishing because you take each other for granted. I've been doing what I do for a long time, and Gauri has played her part in the best way possible."

Speaking about Gauri, Shah Rukh went on to add,