Pics: Shabana Azmi, Rhea Chakraborty, Anusha Attend Farhan & Shibani's Mehendi

Anusha Dandekar, Shabana Azmi at Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's mehendi ceremony.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar hosted their mehendi ceremony on Thursday, 17 February. The festivities took place at Farhan's house, and were attended by Shabana Azmi, Shibani's sister Anusha Dandekar, Rhea Chakraborty, Amrita Arora among others.
The wedding is expected to take place on 19 February.
Amrita Arora at Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's mehendi.
Shibani's close friend and actor Rhea Chakraborty attended the ceremony.
Shibani's sister Anusha Dandekar looked stunning in a yellow frilled saree.
The ceremony took place at Farhan's house in Mumbai.
Close friends and family were part of the event.
Rhea Chakraborty.
Shabana Azmi wore a mustard outfit for the occasion.