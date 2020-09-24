Pics: Sara Ali Khan Leaves Goa To Appear Before NCB


Sara Ali Khan has been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau.
Sara Ali Khan at the Goa Airport. | (Photo Courtesy: Goa Post)
The Narcotics Control Bureau has issued summons to Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh. The probe agency is currently investigating an alleged drugs link in Bollywood that surfaced following Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Shraddha and Sara have been summoned on 26 September.

On Thursday, 24 September, Sara, her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim were spotted at the Goa airport, leaving for Mumbai. The family was in Goa during the coronavirus lockdown.

Sara Ali Khan, Amrita Singh and Ibrahim Ali Khan at the Goa airport
Sara is supposed to appear before the NCB on 26 September.
Sara at the airport.
Sara, Rakul, and fashion designer Simone Khambatta's names reportedly came up during the interrogation of Rhea Chakraborty, who has been arrested for allegedly procuring drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput.

