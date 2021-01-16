Pics: Sara, Ananya, Manish Malhotra Attend KJo's Party
Karan Johar hosted a party at his residence on Friday, 16 January.
Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday attend Karan Johar's party. | (Photo Courtesy: Instagram, Viral Bhayani)
Filmmaker Karan Johar hosted a party at his residence on Friday, 15 January. Among the guests were Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan and Manish Malhotra. Also present were Ritesh Sidwani and his wife Dolly.
Manish and Sara took to social media to post photos from the bash. Sharing a selfie with the girls, Manish wrote: "#friday #fabulousness with @saraalikhan95 @ananyapanday #selfietime."
