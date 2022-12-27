Pics: Salman Khan's Ex-Girlfriend Actor Sangeeta Bijlani Attends His B'day Bash

Superstar Salman Khan celebrated his 57th birthday on Tuesday, 27 December. The actor hosted a party for his B-town friends at his brother-in-law Ayush Sharma's residence in Mumbai. From Sonakshi Sinha to Kartik Aaryan, several celebrities turned up at the grand party to celebrate the night with Salman. Sangeeta Bijlani, the actor's ex-girlfriend, also attended his birthday bash. The two were also pictured together at the party.

Here are some photos from the party: