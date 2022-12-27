Pics: Salman Khan's Ex-Girlfriend Actor Sangeeta Bijlani Attends His B'day Bash

Sangeeta Bijlani attends Salman Khan's birthday bash.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Superstar Salman Khan celebrated his 57th birthday on Tuesday, 27 December. The actor hosted a party for his B-town friends at his brother-in-law Ayush Sharma's residence in Mumbai. From Sonakshi Sinha to Kartik Aaryan, several celebrities turned up at the grand party to celebrate the night with Salman. Sangeeta Bijlani, the actor's ex-girlfriend, also attended his birthday bash. The two were also pictured together at the party.
Here are some photos from the party:
Salman and Sangeeta pose together for the paps.
Salman and Sangeeta at the party.
Salman kisses ex-girlfriend Sangeeta on her forehead.
Sangeeta looked stunning in her shimmery blue dress at Salman's party.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)