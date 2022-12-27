From Katrina Kaif To Ajay Devgn: Celebs Wish Salman Khan On His Birthday

Katrina Kaif Wishes Salman Khan on his Birthday.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Salman Khan turned 57 on 27 December. The Bhai of Bollywood also threw a lavish party for his birthday. From Kartik Aaryan to Tabu, the who's who of Bollywood turned up to celebrate with Salman. The popular Bollywood actor was flooded with birthday wishes from all of the film fraternity.
Katrina Kaif was one of the first celebs to wish Salman, she said, "Tiger Tiger Tiger ka Happy Birthdat #OG"
Ajay Devgn simply wrote Happy Birthday.
Bhagyashree shared a sweet note on Salman's birthday, "Dost ko salgirah ki pyaar bhari jhappi ! Sukhi raho, swast raho, salamat raho. Loads of love on your special day.Happy birthday @beingsalmankhan"
Angad Bedi also went on to share a snippet from the party and wished Salman. He wrote, "Happy Birthday Salman Bhai."
Shilpa Shetty also wished Salman Khan.
Salman Khan, on the other hand is gearing up for the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tiger 3.
