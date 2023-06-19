In Photos: Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Attend Karan Deol's Wedding Reception

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Photos: Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Attend Karan Deol's Wedding Reception

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya tied the knot in Mumbai on 18 June.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh made a late-night entry as well at Karan Deol's reception.

(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Mumbai on 18 June. A star-studded reception with Aamir Khan and Salman Khan in attendance followed the wedding. Other celebrities who attended were Suniel Shetty and Kapil Sharma. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh made a late-night entry as well.

Karan and Drisha look stunning at their wedding reception. 

Ranveer and Deepika arrived late to attend the reception. 

Sunny Deol opted for an all black look. 

Dharmendra was spotted at the wedding reception. 

Aamir Khan attended the wedding reception. 

Suniel Shetty opted for a simple look. 

Abhay Deol was all smiles for the pictures. 

Salman Khan looked dapper in his suit. 

Kapil Sharma arrived with his wife.

Anupam Kher attended the reception. 

Bobby Deol with family. 

Shatrughan Sinha with Dharmendra. 

