Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya Wedding: Dharmendra Grooves at His Grandson's Baraat

Sunny Deol's son, Karan Deol, will tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Drisha Acharya, today.
Dharmedra grooves at his grandson Karan Deol's baraat.

(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

Sunny Deol's son, Karan Deol, is all set to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Drisha Acharya, on Sunday, 18 June. Several pictures from the wedding's baraat procession surfaced on the internet, wherein Dharmendra could be seen grooving at his grandson's wedding. Brothers Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Abhay Deol were also spotted at the baraat.

The couple's pre-wedding festivities began earlier this week in Mumbai.

Karan Deol is all set to tie the knot with Drisha Acharya.

Sunny Deol channels Tara Singh at his son's wedding.

Karan Deol at his baraat.

Dharmendra arrives for his grandson's wedding.

Abhay Deol arrived in a traditional white attire.

Dharmendra grooves at Karan's baraat.

Bobby Deol joins father Dharmendra at the baraat.

Karan's relatives arrive at the wedding.

