Pics: Rekha Looks Stunning at the Christian Dior Mumbai Show; Humours Paps

Veteran actor Rekha at the Christian Dior event in Mumbai.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
On Thursday, 30 March, a number of celebrities attended the Christian Dior Fall 2023 fashion show that was held at Mumbai's Gateway of India for the first time. From the Ambanis, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Karisma Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Ananya Panday, Shweta Bachchan to Natasha Poonawala, the event was filled with the who's who of Mumbai society and the film industry.
Veteran actor Rekha was also one of the special invitees. She looked stunning in a pink Kanjivaram saree.
Take a look at the photos:
Rekha humours the paparazzi at the Christian Dior Fall 2023 fashion show.
Rekha was one of the invitees at the show that was held in Mumbai for the first time.
The veteran actor looked stunning in a pink Kanjivaram saree.
