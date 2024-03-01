Pics: Ranveer, Deepika & Others Attend Anant-Radhika’s Pre-Wedding Bash

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Pics: Ranveer, Deepika & Others Attend Anant-Radhika’s Pre-Wedding Bash

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone shared pictures from Jamnagar ahead of Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash.
Quint Entertainment
Photos
Published:

Celebrity pair Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh arrived in Jamnagar on Thursday. 

(Photo Courtesy: X)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Celebrity pair Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh arrived in Jamnagar on Thursday.&nbsp;</p></div>
Celebrity pair Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh arrived in Jamnagar on Thursday to partake in the lavish pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

On Friday, Ranveer posted photos with his wife Deepika on his Instagram. The couple was elegantly attired for the evening.

International business personalities such as Mark Zuckerberg were also spotted. 

Ranveer posted photos with his wife Deepika on his Instagram.

The couple was at the lavish pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Genelia D'Souza was also present. 

Mark Zuckerberg was also spotted. 

