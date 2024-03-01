Pics: Ranveer, Deepika & Others Attend Anant-Radhika’s Pre-Wedding Bash

Celebrity pair Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh arrived in Jamnagar on Thursday.
(Photo Courtesy: X)
Celebrity pair Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh arrived in Jamnagar on Thursday to partake in the lavish pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.
On Friday, Ranveer posted photos with his wife Deepika on his Instagram. The couple was elegantly attired for the evening.
International business personalities such as Mark Zuckerberg were also spotted.
Genelia D'Souza was also present.
Mark Zuckerberg was also spotted.
