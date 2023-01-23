Pics: Ranbir & Shraddha Kapoor Dazzle At Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Trailer Launch

The trailer of Luv Ranjan’s romantic comedy Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar was released on 23 January 2023. The trailer launch was attended by the lead actors of the film Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and the director. The film will see the lead pair in a goofy avatar and will also see them together for the first time in a film.

The film is all set to release on 8 March.

Take a look at the pictures from the grand event where Ranbir looked dapper in a simple jacket, jeans and t-shirt while Shraddha stunned in a black dress.