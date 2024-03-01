Pics: Rakul Preet Shares Glimpses of Her Haldi Ceremony With Jackky Bhagnani

Bollywood couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot in Goa on 21 February amidst their friends and family. Taking to Instagram on 29 February, Rakul shared some glimpses of her 'love and laughter-filled' Haldi ceremony.

Sharing the pictures, Rakul captioned her post, "Love and laughter #haldi Thankyou @papadontpreachbyshubhika for getting the vibe bang on.. love the colours.. thankyou @shantanunikhil for always getting it right!"