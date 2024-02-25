ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'A Magical Night': Rakul Preet, Jackky Share Glimpses From Their Sangeet

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot in Goa on 21 February.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
Hindi Female

Actor Rakul Preet Singh and producer Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Goa earlier this week. The newlyweds returned to Mumbai on Friday, and since then they have been sharing photos from the ceremonies with their followers.

On Sunday, 25 February, they shared photos from their sangeet night. "Thnkyouuuu @falgunipeacock for creating the most magical outfit for a magical night... felt like a star shining bright," she wrote.  

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

0

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×