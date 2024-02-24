Rakul Preet Singh Shares New Pics From Her Goa Wedding With Jackky Bhagnani

Bollywood couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot amidst their friends and family in Goa on 21 February. Taking to Instagram on 24 February, Rakul shared some unseen pictures from her wedding day with fans.

She captioned the post, "We always dreamt of a fairytale wedding and Thankyouuuu @taruntahiliani for making that a reality .. you captured our personalities so beautifully through the essence of our outfits .. love and only love for you and your team (heart emojis) special mention to mansha for all the warmth she gave us and our families."