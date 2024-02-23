Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Pics: Rakul-Jackky Return to Mumbai After Wedding; Distribute Sweets Among Paps

Pics: Rakul-Jackky Return to Mumbai After Wedding; Distribute Sweets Among Paps

Newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani arrived at a private airport in Mumbai on 23 February.
Quint Entertainment
Photos
Published:

Newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani returned to Mumbai on Friday.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Newlyweds <a href="https://www.thequint.com/neon/social-buzz/farhan-akhtar-bhumi-pednekar-parineeti-congratulate-newlyweds-rakul-jackky">Rakul Preet Singh</a> and Jackky Bhagnani returned to Mumbai on Friday.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani returned to Mumbai on Friday, 23 February after their dreamy wedding in Goa. The couple was spotted in traditional Indian attire at a private airport in the city.

Rakul and Jackky were all smiles for the paparazzi stationed outside the airport and greeted them with sweets. The couple also posed for a bunch of pictures together.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bagnani returned to Mumbai on Friday, 23 February.

The couple tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony in Goa, earlier this week.

Rakul and Jackky were spotted at a private airport in Mumbai.

The couple distributed sweets among the paps stationed outside the airport.

While Rakul was seen in a traditional yellow attire, Jackky wore an off-white kurta-pyjama.

Also ReadWatch: Rakul Preet Singh's Bridal Entry Video Goes Viral

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT