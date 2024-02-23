Pics: Rakul-Jackky Return to Mumbai After Wedding; Distribute Sweets Among Paps

Newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani returned to Mumbai on Friday.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani returned to Mumbai on Friday, 23 February after their dreamy wedding in Goa. The couple was spotted in traditional Indian attire at a private airport in the city.
Rakul and Jackky were all smiles for the paparazzi stationed outside the airport and greeted them with sweets. The couple also posed for a bunch of pictures together.
