Watch: Rakul Preet Singh's Bridal Entry Video Goes Viral

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani got married in Goa on February 21.
Actor Rakul Preet Singh and producer Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot on Wednesday 21 February. 

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Actor Rakul Preet Singh and producer Jackky Bhagnani got married in Goa on 21 February. Now, a video of her bridal entry at her wedding has gone viral on social media.

Rakul Preet's bridal entry was simply mesmerizing. Dressed in a custom pink lehenga by Tarun Tahiliani, the actor looked absolutely stunning on her big day.

Take a look at the video wherein the bride is seen walking down the aisle to meet her husband-to-be. In another video, which is also going viral, we can see Jackky applying sindoor on Rakul's forehead. People can be heard hooting and cheering for the happy couple.

Rakul and Jackky, who had been a couple for many years, made their relationship official on Instagram in 2021. Their union was joyfully witnessed by family and friends from the film industry.

