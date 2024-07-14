Pics: Radhika Merchant Dazzles In a Lehenga For the 'Shubh Aashirwad' Ceremony

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani officially tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on 12 July.

Followed by the wedding, the couple celebrated their 'shubh aashirwad' ceremony. Radhika opted for a custom-made Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga for the special occasion.

Stylist Rhea Kapoor took to Instagram to share some details about the outfit. She wrote, "For her first evening as Mrs Radhika Ambani, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla have collaborated with contemporary Indian artist and sculpter Jayasri Burman and Rhea Kapoor to make the most unique dress for our bride. To bring Jayasri’s painting to life, the lehenga’s 12 panels are hand-painted on a special Italian canvas. Featuring Jayasri’s quintessential mythical aesthetic, the garment celebrates Anant’s union with Radhika through deeply meaningful imagery. The human figures representing the happy couple radiate a celestial aura that honours the divinity in their humanity. The fauna depicts Anant’s fondness for animals, particularly elephants that are considered auspicious and beautiful."

"The craftsmanship features meticulous hand embroidery of real gold Zardozi. A glittering sea of sequins shines over the most intricate spaces of Jayasri’s art is paired with a blouse hand embroidered entirely in Resham by master craftsmen at Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. The ensemble conveys the joy of new beginnings and the excitement of living with the love of your life," she added.