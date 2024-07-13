Watch: Newlywed Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Exchange Garlands

After the var-mala ceremony, the couple will take pheras around the sacred fire to complete the wedding rituals.

Radhika and Anant's shubh vivah ceremony will be followed by a shubh aashirwad ceremony on 13 July. On 14 July, the Ambani family will be hosting a grand wedding reception or the mangal utsav.

The guest list for the wedding included A-listers from across the world, including film celebrities, industrialists, politicians and businessmen. Some of the guests who arrived at the wedding were Amitabh Bachchan, John Cena, Rajinikanth, Kim Kardashian, former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Shah Rukh Khan, and Alia Bhatt, among others.