Watch: Newlywed Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Exchange Garlands

Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani finally tied the knot with billionaire Viren Merchant's daughter Radhika Merchant on 12 July in Mumbai. The couple's star-studded wedding was held at the Jio World Convention Center in Bandra.
A video of the groom and the bride exchanging garlands during the var-mala ceremony surfaced online. Have a look:
After the var-mala ceremony, the couple will take pheras around the sacred fire to complete the wedding rituals.
Radhika and Anant's shubh vivah ceremony will be followed by a shubh aashirwad ceremony on 13 July. On 14 July, the Ambani family will be hosting a grand wedding reception or the mangal utsav.
The guest list for the wedding included A-listers from across the world, including film celebrities, industrialists, politicians and businessmen. Some of the guests who arrived at the wedding were Amitabh Bachchan, John Cena, Rajinikanth, Kim Kardashian, former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Shah Rukh Khan, and Alia Bhatt, among others.
