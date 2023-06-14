Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Magic': Priyanka Chopra Posts Fun Pics From Her Family Vacation With Nick Jonas

'Magic': Priyanka Chopra Posts Fun Pics From Her Family Vacation With Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared pictures of her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.
Quint Entertainment
Photos
Published:

Priyanka Chopra with family. 

|

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Priyanka Chopra with family.&nbsp;</p></div>

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are currently on a family vacation and the two have been sharing some really fun pictures from their trip. The photos feature their daughter Malti Marie, Nick's mom, Priaynka's mom and more. The took some time out to go to Liverpool. She captioned the post as 'magic.'

Priyanka Chopra posted some fun pictures from her trip. 

Priyanka with friends. 

Priyanka and Nick. 

Priyanka with Malti. 

A candid shot of Priyanka and Nick. 

A cute snap of Malti. 

A candid shot of Malti. 

Malti has a fun time. 

Nick Jonas and family.

Madhu Chopra and Nick's mom. 

Also ReadPriyanka Chopra & Zendaya Pose At Hotel Launch In Rome; Netizens Are In Awe

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT