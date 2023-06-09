Priyanka Chopra & Zendaya Pose At Hotel Launch In Rome; Netizens Are In Awe

Priyanka Chopra & Zendaya at a hotel launch event in Rome.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter )
and Zendaya made heads turn at the recent Bulgari Hotel opening in Rome. The brand brought together the two megastars during the launch event. Twitter was quick to call the stunning duo a "power couple." But most were in awe of the stars as they posed during the event.
Priyanka looked stunning in her white ensemble while Zendaya looked gorgeous in black.
Priyanka and Zendaya were in Rome for the hotel launch.
