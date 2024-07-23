Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Pics: Priyanka Chopra Goes 'Whale Watching' With Mom Madhu Chopra & Malti Marie

Pics: Priyanka Chopra Goes 'Whale Watching' With Mom Madhu Chopra & Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting for 'The Bluff' in Australia.

Quint Entertainment
Photos
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Priyanka Chopra Goes 'Whale Watching' With Mom Madhu Chopra &amp; Malti Marie</p></div>
i

Priyanka Chopra Goes 'Whale Watching' With Mom Madhu Chopra & Malti Marie

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@priyankachopra)

advertisement

Priyanka Chopra, who is currently shooting for The Bluff in Australia, took some time off to go 'whale watching' with her mother Madhu Chopra and daughter Malti Marie in Queensland. Taking to Instagram on 22 July, the actor shared some pictures from her family getaway.

She wrote in the caption, "Whale watching made so much fun and easy. Thank you @queensland and @seaworldcruises. Special shout out to Kaelan and Lauren!"

Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting for The Bluff in Australia.

The actor took some time off to enjoy 'whale watching' with her mother and duaghter.

Priyanka shared a bunch of pictures from her little family getaway.

One of the pictures featured Priyanka with her mother Madhu Chopra.

The other featured her with daughter Malti Marie.

Priyanka also shared pictures of Malti's soft toys.

Also ReadPriyanka Chopra's Mohawk Hairstyle From 'The Bluff' Gets Leaked

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT