Priyanka Chopra's Mohawk Hairstyle From 'The Bluff' Gets Leaked

Previously, Priyanka shared behind-the-scenes pictures from the set. One frame shows an injured Priyanka, and in the accompanying clip, she humorously remarks, "Yeah, when you do action movies, it's really glamorous." The post also features photos of Priyanka with her daughter, Malti Marie, as well as images of her posing with the film crew. The caption for the post read, "Lately #thebluff."