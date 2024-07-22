Priyanka Chopra's Mohawk Hairstyle From 'The Bluff' Gets Leaked

advertisement
Priyanka Chopra, currently filming The Bluff in Australia, made headlines for her unconventional look in the film. A fan page dedicated to the actor shared images from the set on its Instagram feed.
The fan page expressed excitement, stating, "So excited to see all Ercell's looks in this movie."
Previously, Priyanka shared behind-the-scenes pictures from the set. One frame shows an injured Priyanka, and in the accompanying clip, she humorously remarks, "Yeah, when you do action movies, it's really glamorous." The post also features photos of Priyanka with her daughter, Malti Marie, as well as images of her posing with the film crew. The caption for the post read, "Lately #thebluff."
