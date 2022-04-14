Pics: Ranbir Carries Alia in His Arms as The Newlyweds Greet The Media

The wedding took place in the presence of close family & friends.
Newlyweds Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt.

(Photo: Viral Bhayani)

The first photos of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor as newlyweds are here. The couple tied the knot on 14 April at Ranbir's house in Mumbai's Bandra. After the wedding, they came out to greet the media. Ranbir carried Alia in his arms as fans and the paparazzi cheered on.

Among those who attended the wedding were Kareena Kapoor with her family, Karisma Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Karan Johar and the Ambanis.

Newlyweds Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt greet the paps.

The couple tied the knot on 14 April at their house in Bandra.

Ranbir & Alia chose Sabyasachi for their big day.

The couple is all smiles.

Ranbir carries Alia in his arms.

Published: 14 Apr 2022,08:00 PM IST
