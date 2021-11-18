Pics: Newlyweds Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa Return to Mumbai

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
After their lavish wedding in Chandigarh, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa returned to Mumbai on Wednesday, 17 November. They were photographed by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport. Rajkummar sported a white kurta and pyjama, and Patralekhaa looked stunning in a red saree.
Take a look at the photos:
Newlyweds Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa at the Mumbai airport.
The couple got married in Chandigarh on Monday.
Rajkummar and Patralekhaa got married after dating for 11 years.
The couple is all smiles.
The couple getting photographed by the paparazzi.
Patralekhaa and Rajkummar pose for the paps.
