Pics: Neena Gupta, Viv Richards at Masaba Gupta & Satyadeep Misra's Wedding Bash

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta and actor Satyadeep Misra tied the knot on Friday, 27 January in an intimate ceremony amidst their friends and family. The couple hosted a wedding bash for their family members following their wedding.

Masaba's mother, actor Neena Gupta, and father, cricketer Vivian Richards, also attended the event, while Satyadeep arrived with his mother and sister for the party.

Here, take a look at some photos: