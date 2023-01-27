Republic Day Special Discount. 10% Off Across All Membership Plans.

Pics: Neena Gupta, Viv Richards at Masaba Gupta & Satyadeep Misra's Wedding Bash

Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra tied the knot on 27 January.
Neena Gupta and her ex-husband Vivian Richards arrive at daughter Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra's wedding bash.

(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta and actor Satyadeep Misra tied the knot on Friday, 27 January in an intimate ceremony amidst their friends and family. The couple hosted a wedding bash for their family members following their wedding.

Masaba's mother, actor Neena Gupta, and father, cricketer Vivian Richards, also attended the event, while Satyadeep arrived with his mother and sister for the party.

Here, take a look at some photos:

Masaba looked iconic in her black and blue outfit.

Satyadeep looked dapper in his white suit paired with a pastel jacket.

Newlyweds Masaba and Satyadeep pose together for the paps.

Masaba's father, Viv, poses with his daughter and son-in-law, Satyadeep. 

Neena Gupta poses with her daughter Masaba and son-in-law Satyadeep.

Masaba arrived at her wedding bash with her father Viv.

Neena Gupta arrived at her daughter's wedding bash with her husband, Vivek Mehra.

The couple poses for a picture with their family.

Satyadeep poses for a picture with his mother and sister.

