Pics: Navya Nanda Celebrates Holika Dahan With Abhishek Bachchan & Aishwarya Rai

Navya took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the Bachchan family's Holi celebration.
Quint Entertainment
Published:

Navya Nanda celebrates Holika Dahan with Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@navyananda)

Ahead of Holi, the Bachchan family and the Nandas came together to celebrate Holika Dahan. Taking to Instagram on 24 March, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, Navya Nanda Naveli, shared a glimpse of the celebration. The carousel post also featured Navya's uncle, Abhishek Bachchan, and the rest of the Bachchan family, including Aishwarya Rai and Aradhya Bachchan. 

In one of the pictures, Navya could be seen with Abhishek and Aishwarya and Aradhya can be seen in the background.

Navya also shared a picture of the colours of Holi.

In another picture, Abhishek could be seen sitting by the Holika Dahan fire.

Navya also shared a picture of the holy bornfire.

Navya also shared a picture of herself where she can be seen dressed in a white traditional attire.

