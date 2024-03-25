Pics: Navya Nanda Celebrates Holika Dahan With Abhishek Bachchan & Aishwarya Rai

Ahead of Holi, the Bachchan family and the Nandas came together to celebrate Holika Dahan. Taking to Instagram on 24 March, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, Navya Nanda Naveli, shared a glimpse of the celebration. The carousel post also featured Navya's uncle, Abhishek Bachchan, and the rest of the Bachchan family, including Aishwarya Rai and Aradhya Bachchan.