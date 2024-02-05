Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Shine on': Aishwarya Rai Wishes Abhishek Bachchan On His Birthday

Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to her Instagram to wish her husband, Abhishek Bachchan.
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai.

(Photo Courtesy: X)

Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to her official Instagram platform to convey heartfelt birthday wishes to her husband, Abhishek Bachchan. The actress shared a heartfelt post alongside two family photographs, including ones where Aishwarya, Abhishek, and their daughter Aaradhya were elegantly coordinated in matching red attire. Complementing the visuals, Aishwarya also shared a nostalgic black-and-white childhood picture of Abhishek.

In the accompanying caption, Aishwarya expressed her best wishes on Abhishek's birthday, stating, "Here's wishing you a Happy Birthday, filled with abundant happiness, love, tranquility, peace, and good health. God Bless. Shine on." The post not only showcased the familial warmth but also reflected the grace and elegance synonymous with the Bachchan family as they celebrated this significant milestone.

Abhishek’s sister Shweta Bachchan also took to her social media handle and shared an adorable throwback picture. Shweta wrote, “It’s not – if you know you know; it’s only you know and I know.  it’s your Big Day Little brother – hope you enjoy the song.  love you.” 

