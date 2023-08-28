Pics: Police Outside SRK's Residence as Protesters Gather Over Online Gaming Ad

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Pics: Police Outside SRK's Residence as Protesters Gather Over Online Gaming Ad

The protest outside SRK's residence was reportedly triggered by the actor's endorsement of online gaming apps.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

Security measures outside Shah Rukh Khan's residence, Mannat, were heightened after a group of protestors gathered outside on Saturday, 26 August. The protest was reportedly triggered by the actor's endorsement of online gaming apps.

Four to five individuals from the Untouch Youth Foundation were detained by Mumbai police on 27 August, according to a report by Free Press Journal. The protestors specifically mentioned Junglee Rummy, expressing concern that these apps were misleading the younger generation and demanded an end to these advertisements.

Police were deployed outside SRK's house due to protests. 

The protest was reportedly triggered by the actor's endorsement of online gaming apps.

Some of the protesters were detained. 

The security outside SRK's house was heightened after the protests. 

The protesters demanded an end to these advertisements. 

