'The Many Faces of Justice': Shah Rukh Khan Unveils New Motion Poster of Jawan

'Jawan' starring Shah Rukh Khan is directed by Atlee.
Published:

Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan Unveils New Intriguing Motion Poster

(Photo Courtesy:Twitter)

Shah Rukh Khan's highly anticipated film Jawan will soon release on 7 September. With the release date inching closer, SRK took to his social media to share a brand-new motion poster for the film. Th poster showcased the many different faces of justice, which highlights SRK in five different avatars.

SRK posted the new motion poster on his social media account and wrote, “Yeh to shuruaat hai... The Many Faces of Justice... yeh teer hain... abhi dhaal baaki hai… yeh anth hai abhi kaal baaki hai. Yeh poochta hai khud se kuch.... abhi Jawaab baaki hai. There`s a purpose behind every Face. But this is just the beginning...Wait for the Ace!!!”

Take a look:

Directed by Atlee, the action-packed entertainer also stars Priyamani, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles.

Produced by Gauri Khan, Jawan will hit the silver screens in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

