Onam 2023: Inside Pics From Malaika Arora's Joyous Celebration With Family

Malaika Arora shared pictures from Onam festivities at her home.
Malaika Arora took to social media on Tuesday, 29 August, to give her fans a glimpse of the Onam celebration at her home. Malaika shared several pictures from the joyous celebration with her family, featuring sister Amrita Arora and mother Joyce Arora.
She captioned her post, "Happy onam wishing everyone a very happy n prosperous onam ….. momsy you r the worlds best cook and feeding friends n family makes you the happiest @joycearora #onam#sadya#onashamsakal."
Malaika shared a picture featuring herself and her sister Amrita Arora, along with their mother.
Malaika also shared a picture of the decorations at her home.
Another picture featured a large food spread on the dining table.
Malaika shared a picture of parents posing beside the traditional Onam Sadhya.
Malaika also shared a picture of her meal.
Malaika also shared some pictures of her family members.
Another picture featured Malaika's mother, Joyce Arora, posing at the doorstep.
Here's the last picture Malaika shared on her carousel post.
