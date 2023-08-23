Inside Pics From Kareena Kapoor's House Party with Malaika Arora and Karan Johar

Inside pics from Kareena Kapoor's house party.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Kareena Kapoor hosted a fun get-together at her Mumbai residence on Tuesday, 23 August. The house party was attended by the actor's close friends and family, including filmmaker Karan Johar, Amrita Arora and her sister Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, and Mallika Bhat.
The actor shared a glimpse of the party with her fans on social media.
Kareena posted a candid picture of Karan Johar from the party.
The actor shared a blurry picture of herself with Malaika Arora.
Kareena and Amrita Arora also clicked a picture together.
Kareena, Malaika, Amrita, Natasha Poonawalla, and Mallika Bhat took a fun selfie together.
Kareena and Karan also posed together for a picture.
Malaika shared a selfie with Amrita and Mallika.
Natasha and Amrita also clicked a chic photo together.
Kareena and Malaika looked stunning at the party.
