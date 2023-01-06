Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal Visit Siddhivinayak Temple; See Pics

Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal Visit Siddhivinayak Temple.
(Photo: Instagram)
Bollywood couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal who have recently returned from their Christmas vacation in Rajasthan were spotted in Siddhivinayak Temple. Some photos from their visit have been circulating on the internet. They were accompanied by Vicky's mom Veena Kaushal.
The couple got married in an intimate wedding ceremony in 2019. The duo got married in Rajasthan. The pics from the temple were circulated by fan accounts.
Check out the photos here:
Katrina will next be seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. She will also feature in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi. The poster for the film is out, and it was announced the release of the film has been delayed.
Vicky on the other hand will star in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur. He was last seen in the film Govinda Naam Meera.
