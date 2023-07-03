Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Pics: Kareena Kapoor Enjoys Her 'Summer Lunch' With Saif Ali Khan & Son Taimur

Pics: Kareena Kapoor Enjoys Her 'Summer Lunch' With Saif Ali Khan & Son Taimur

Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram to give her fans a glimpse of her summer lunch.
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan enjoy their summer lunch together.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan enjoy their summer lunch together.

Kareena Kapoor is currently vacationing with her husband, Saif Ali Khan, and sons Taimur and Jeh. Kareena, who is preparing for her upcoming films The Crew and Hansal Mehta's untitled project, took some time off her busy schedule to spend some quality time with her family.

Taking to Instagram on 3 July, the actor gave her fans a glimpse of her summer lunch.

Kareena and Saif posed together for a picture as they enjoyed their "summer lunch".

Taimur also seemed to enjoy his meal in the second picture.

The third picture that Kareena shared was of the beautiful beach .

Kareena enjoyed her summer holiday at the beach.

Kareena looked radiant in her at-the-beach look.

