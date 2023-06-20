Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani Teaser: Alia-Ranveer Shine in Dramatic Love Story

Alia and Ranveer in a still from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
Karan Johar dropped the much-awaited teaser of his upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, on Tuesday, 20 June. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles, with Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in supporting roles.
The teaser gives us a glimpse into Rocky and Rani's dramatic love story and brings back the chiffon sarees with the classic dance sequences in the Swiss Alps.
While Alia's character is Bengali in the film, Ranveer's character comes from a Punjabi family. The teaser takes us through moments of love and turmoil between the two characters, and many of these moments involve their family members as well.
Sharing the teaser with his fans on social media, Karan wrote, "Presenting to you the first glimpse of a piece of my heart - #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani! I’m thrilled and super excited to finally let it unfurl for you all to see...watch...and give love!!!
Have a look at it here:
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani will mark Johar's comeback on the big screen after a seven-year hiatus. The filmmaker's last directorial project was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles.
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani will hit the big screens on 28 July.
