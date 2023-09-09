Pics: Karan Johar, Guneet Monga Attend the Screening For 'Kill' at TIFF 2023

Karan Johar, Guneet Monga attend the screening for Kill at TIFF 2023.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Filmmaker Karan Johar and producer Guneet Monga recently attended the screening of their thriller film Kill, starring Lakshya, at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The film is helmed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat.
Karan, Lakshya, Guneet, and Nikhil were also joined at the screening by the CEO of Dharma Productions, Apoorva Mehta, and actor Raghav Juyal. The entire group posed for pictures at the event.
The cast and makers of Kill at TIFF 2023.
Actors Lakshya and Raghav posed with Karan for a picture.
The makers and the lead actors posed for the paparazzi at the event.
