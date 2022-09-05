Pics: Kajol Visits Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja to Seek Blessings

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Pics: Kajol Visits Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja to Seek Blessings

Kajol wore a yellow saree when she came to visit Lalbaugcha Raja.
Kajol at Lalbaugcha Raja

(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

Actor Kajol was spotted at Lalbaugcha Raja today. With Ganesh puja in full swing, it comes as no surprise that she went to the site to offer her prayers. She wore an elegant yellow saree with her hair tied in a bun complete with a neck piece and a hair garland. She was smiling while posing for the camera.

Kajol seeking blessings during her visit to Lalbaugcha Raja

Kajol leaving Lalbaugcha Raja. 

Kajol visiting Lalbaugcha Raja. 

Kajol visiting Lalbaugcha Raja. 

Kajol posing for the cameras at Lalbaugcha Raja. 

Kajol visiting Lalbaugcha Raja. 

