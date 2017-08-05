On Kajol’s Birthday, Here Are Six Things You Must Learn From Her

The Simran who was looking for her Raj has turned 48 today! Yes, Bollywood actor Kajol is celebrating her 48th birthday and we can’t help but think of how witty she is! Be it her interviews or her outdoor shoots, this lady can make everyone laugh with her. Friends have been lost and gained over the years in the industry, but she has held her head high and said ‘WHATEVER’ to all that.

Here’s a video celebrating the Kajol spirit!

Happy birthday Simran, Anjali, Meera...Kajol!