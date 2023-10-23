Pics: Kajol, Rani Mukerji and Katrina Kaif Take Part In Durga Puja Celebrations

Kajol, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa offer puja at a Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
It's the ninth day of Durga Puja, or Nabami as it's called. Rani Mukerji and Kajol were clicked at a pandal in Mumbai's Juhu, and the two of them were seen sharing a hearty laugh. Rajkummar Rao and his wife Patralekhaa also took part in the celebrations. The couple was seen offering puja at one of the pandals.
Rani Mukerji and Kajol greet each other at a Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai.
Kajol and her son Yug at the pandal.
Sumona Chakravarti papped at the pandal.
Kajol poses for the paps.
Rajkummar Rao and his wife Patralekhaa offer puja.
Katrina looked beautiful in a yellow saree.
Katrina and Rani were all smiles for the camera.
Kajol and Jackie Shroff were clicked in a candid moment.
