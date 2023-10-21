Pics: Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Hema Malini Celebrate Durga Puja In Mumbai

Kajol and Rani Mukerji at a Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Like every year, Kajol, Rani Mukerji and some other celebrities came together to celebrate Durga Puja in Mumbai's Juhu. Divya Dutta, Hema Malini, Esha Deol were also present at the pandal. Kajol wore a pink saree paired with a sleeveless blouse, and was accompanied by her son Yug. Rani arrived in an ivory saree paired with a golden blouse for the darshan.
Kajol arrives at the Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai's Juhu.
Kajol with her son Yug.
Rani Mukerji was also there for the darshan.
Rani at the mandap.
Rani chose an ivory saree for the occasion.
Rani takes part in the puja.
Divya Dutta at the puja mandap.
Rani Mukerji with Sharvari Wagh.
Goddess Durga in all her glory.
Rani with Hema Malini and Esha Deol.
