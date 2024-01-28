Pics: Jonas Brothers, Sonam-Anand & Others Party at Natasha Poonawalla's Home

Natasha Poonawalla hosted a welcome party for the Jonas brothers at her Mumbai residence.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Natasha Poonawalla hosted a grand welcome party for the Jonas Brothers (Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Joe Jonas) and the members of the One Republic band at her Mumbai residence on Saturday, 27 January. Both bands are currently in India for their concerts at Lollapalooza in Mumbai.
Several Bollywood celebrities, including Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja, Madhuri Dixit-Sriram Nene, and Malaika Arora, among others, also joined the party.
Natasha Poonawalla hosted a grand welcome party for the Jonas Brothers at her Mumbai residence on Saturday.
Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas arrived at the party following their Lollapalooza concert.
Members of the One Republic band were also spotted at the party.
Madhuri Dixit and Sriram Nene also arrived at the party.
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja twinned in black outfits.
Huma Qureshi also joined the party.
Bhumi Pednekar chose a pink-and-black attire for the evening.
Malaika Arora made a fashion statement in her denim outfit.
Orry was also seen at Natasha's party.
Sussanne Khan was also papped at the bash.
Ishaan Khatter also opted for a casual attire.
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth arrived together.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)