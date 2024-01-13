Ranbir, Salman, Katrina Kaif, Ambanis Attend Ira & Nupur's Wedding Reception

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and celebrity fitness coach Nupur Shikhare is hosting a reception in Mumbai after their wedding in Udaipur. Ira chose a red embroidered lehenga for the occasion, while Nupur opted for a black ensemble.

Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta, Azad Rao, Junaid Khan and the whole family posed for pictures together. While interacting with the press, Aamir said that Kiran Rao is unwell and would be unable to attend the event.

From Sachin Tendulkar to Jaya Bachchan, Hema Malini, Rekha, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar to Raj Thackeray and his wife Sharmila, prominent sportspeople, actors, filmmakers and political leaders were present to give the couple their blessings.