Ranbir, Salman, Katrina Kaif, Ambanis Attend Ira & Nupur's Wedding Reception

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception in Mumbai.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and celebrity fitness coach Nupur Shikhare is hosting a reception in Mumbai after their wedding in Udaipur. Ira chose a red embroidered lehenga for the occasion, while Nupur opted for a black ensemble.
Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta, Azad Rao, Junaid Khan and the whole family posed for pictures together. While interacting with the press, Aamir said that Kiran Rao is unwell and would be unable to attend the event.
From Sachin Tendulkar to Jaya Bachchan, Hema Malini, Rekha, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar to Raj Thackeray and his wife Sharmila, prominent sportspeople, actors, filmmakers and political leaders were present to give the couple their blessings.
Aamir Khan with the team of Lapaata Ladies, a film directed by Kiran Rao.
Mansoor Khan also arrived at the party with his daughter, actor Zayn Marie Khan.
Junaid Khan in a blue kurta and white pyjama at his sister's reception.
Aamir Khan pose for the paps.
The guests and families of Ira and Nupur at the reception.
The event is reportedly taking place at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.
Newlyweds Ira and Nupur all dressed up for the grand reception.
Sonali Bendre in an all-white outfit.
Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan.
Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowarikar and his family.
Sachin Tendulkar.
Anil Kapoor.
Sharman Joshi with his wife Prerana Chopra.
Babil Khan.
Zoya Akhtar.
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar.
Naga Chaitanya.
Gauhar Khan.
Darsheel Safary.
Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge.
Raj Thackeray and his wife Sharmila Thackeray attended Ira and Nupur's reception.
Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh.
Hema Malini and Esha Deol.
Veteran actors Hema Malini and Rekha.
Sakshi Tanwar.
Kartik Aaryan.
Ronit Roy and his family.
Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.
Smriti Irani.
Rajkumar Hirani and his family.
Dharmendra.
AR Rahman.
Shruti and Akshara Haasan.
Katrina Kaif.
Ranbir Kapoor.
Mukesh and Nita Ambani.
Salman Khan.
