Pics: Inside Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda's Post-Wedding Celebration

Inside pics from Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda's post-wedding celebration
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@pulkitsamrat)
Newlyweds Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda hosted their wedding reception party in a unique style. Taking to social media on 23 March, the couple shared some pictures from the fun-filled celebration.
Pulkit surprised Kriti by adding a touch of childhood nostalgia to the party. The actor installed a slide at the venue. In one of the videos from their post, the couple could be seen joyfully sliding together on it.
Sharing the pictures, Kriti wrote on Instagram, "Sliding into holy matrimony! The boyfriend became the husband last week, and to wrap up our celebrations he gave me the best gift I could possibly imagine! A SLIDE! yes a SLIDE! Let that sink innnn! #besthusbandever."
Kriti and Pulkit exchanged vows on 15 March in Delhi NCR.
The couple's wedding was an intimate affair with only their close friends and family in attendance.
In another picture, Kriti and Pulkit could be seen dancing together.
The couple shared some picture-perfect memories from the day on social media.
In another picture, Pulkit could be seen sitting on a dhol.
While Pulkit was dressed in a white shirt and black waist coat and pants, Kriti looked stunning in a floral white gown with a corset top.
