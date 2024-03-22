Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda Share Pics From Their Sangeet Ceremony
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@pulkitsamrat)
Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda shared dreamy pictures from their sangeet ceremony on Instagram on 22 March. The couple tied the knot earlier this month after dating each other for several years.
Pulkit and Kriti's wedding ceremony took place in Delhi, NCR. The wedding was an intimate affair, with the couple's close friends and family in attendance. Sharing the photos, the couple wrote on in the caption, "The sangeet was probably the most epic celebration! There weren’t any sides, just one big happy family coming together to celebrate their two kids! The Samrat’s and Kharbanda’s were the perfect team."
Pulkit and Kriti were all smiles at their sangeet ceremony.
Kriti turned heads in her blue lehenga at the event.
Pulkit and Kriti shared some fun pictures from the event.
The couple looked picture perfect at the celebration.
Kriti shared a candid picture of herself dancing her heart out.
Pulkit complemented Kriti's look in a black and silver outfit.
