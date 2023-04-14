Pics: Inside Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor's Postcard-Worthy Vacation in Berlin

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are holidaying in Berlin.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are currently holidaying in Berlin, Germany. The couple was spotted leaving the Mumbai airport earlier this week. Taking to Instagram, both Arjun and Malaika shared some glimpses of their postcard-worthy vacation in Germany. Posting a "liftie" with Malaika, Arjun captioned the photo, "Lift Kara De", referring to the popular Adnan Sami song.
Take the pictures they shared here.
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora take a selfie in the elevator.
Malaika and Arjun pose for a "liftiee" together.
Malaika Arora was all warmed up for a breezy day in Berlin.
Malaika Arora looked stunning in a black turtleneck.
Arjun Kapoor shared a picture of a rainy day in Berlin.
Arjun Kapoor shared pictures of some antique type-writers in Berlin.
Malaika shared a picture of a historical building in Berlin.
Malaika gave her fans a glimpse of her delicious lunch.
Malaika Arora shared a picture of a rainy day in Berlin
