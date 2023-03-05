In Pics: Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora & Others Attend Rhea Kapoor's Birthday Bash

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Pics: Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora & Others Attend Rhea Kapoor's Birthday Bash

Rhea Kapoor turned a year older on 5 March.
Rhea Kapoor turned 35 on March 5 in the company of her close friends and family. Among the attendees at Rhea's birthday was Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Malaika Arora. She celebrated her birthday on Saturday at midnight.

Here, take a look:

Sonam Kapoor was spotted at the birthday bash. 

Malaika Arora was also seen at the bash.

Bhumi Pednekar was also present during the party. 

Bhumi Pednekar looked beautiful in her all black ensemble. 

Arjun Kapoor was aslo seen at the party. 

