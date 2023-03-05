In Pics: Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora & Others Attend Rhea Kapoor's Birthday Bash

Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora & Others Attend Rhea Kapoor's Birthday Bash
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Rhea Kapoor turned 35 on March 5 in the company of her close friends and family. Among the attendees at Rhea's birthday was Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Malaika Arora. She celebrated her birthday on Saturday at midnight.
Here, take a look:
Sonam Kapoor was spotted at the birthday bash.
Malaika Arora was also seen at the bash.
Bhumi Pednekar was also present during the party.
Bhumi Pednekar looked beautiful in her all black ensemble.
Arjun Kapoor was aslo seen at the party.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)