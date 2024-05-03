Pics: Inside Anushka Sharma's Birthday Celebration With Virat Kohli in Bengaluru
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@manuchandra)
Actor Anushka Sharma celebrated her 36th birthday on Wednesday, 1 May. Recently, several pictures from the actor's birthday celebration surfaced on social media.
The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actor enjoyed an intimate dinner with her cricketer husband Virat Kohli and friends in Bengaluru.
Anushka Sharma celebrated her birthday with Virat Kohli.
The actor enjoyed dinner with her friends in Bengaluru.
Virat shared a picture of the customised menu for Anushka.
