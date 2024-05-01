Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Would've Been Lost Without You': Virat Kohli Wishes Anushka Sharma On Birthday

Virat Kohli had a heartfelt birthday wish for Anushka Sharma.
Anushka Sharma turned a year older on 1 May. 

(Photo: Instagram/ @virat.kohli)

Cricketer Virat Kohli wished his wife and actor Anushka Sharma in the sweetest way. Sharing a bunch of photos of Anushka on 1 May, Virat wrote on his social media handle, "I would have been completely lost if I didn’t find you. Happy birthday my love. You are the light to our world. We love you so much."

Anushka turned a year older on 1 May.

Virat posted a lot of photos on the special day.

He also featured in the photos.

The duo have been married for a couple of years. 

