'Would've Been Lost Without You': Virat Kohli Wishes Anushka Sharma On Birthday

Anushka Sharma turned a year older on 1 May.
(Photo: Instagram/ @virat.kohli)
Cricketer Virat Kohli wished his wife and actor Anushka Sharma in the sweetest way. Sharing a bunch of photos of Anushka on 1 May, Virat wrote on his social media handle, "I would have been completely lost if I didn’t find you. Happy birthday my love. You are the light to our world. We love you so much."
Virat posted a lot of photos on the special day.
He also featured in the photos.
The duo have been married for a couple of years.
