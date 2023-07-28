India Couture Week 2023: Janhvi Kapoor Turns Showstopper For Gaurav Gupta

Janhvi Kapoor turns showstopper for Gaurav Gupta.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Janhvi Kapoor graced the runway on the third day of India Couture Week 2023. The actor turned heads as she walked the ramp for ace designer Guarav Gupta as his showstopper.
Janhvi wore an eclectic blue lehenga, comprising a shimmery strappy blouse and a sheer cape dupatta resting on her shoulders. The actor ditched the accessories for an opulent look.
Janhvi looked stunning in a shimmery blue lehenga.
Janhvi turned showstopper for ace designer Gaurav Gupta.
The actor wore a sheer cape dupatta on her shoulders to elevate the ensemble.
Janhvi and Gaurav walked together on the ramp.
Janhvi ditched all the jewellery for this look.
