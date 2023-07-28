India Couture Week 2023: Janhvi Kapoor Turns Showstopper For Gaurav Gupta

Janhvi Kapoor graced the runway on the third day of India Couture Week 2023. The actor turned heads as she walked the ramp for ace designer Guarav Gupta as his showstopper.

Janhvi wore an eclectic blue lehenga, comprising a shimmery strappy blouse and a sheer cape dupatta resting on her shoulders. The actor ditched the accessories for an opulent look.